Chris Campbell, bassist for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, has died. He was 78.

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His wife Courtney confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, telling the outlet that he died of natural causes.

Campbell joined Seger in 1969, and played with the band until 2019 when Seger announced his retirement. He played on some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Night Moves,” “Against the Wind,” and “Still the Same.”

“I was hired in what I thought was a temporary job as bass player because Dan Honaker had just broken his wrist about a week before the Mongrel tour,” Campbell told Rolling Stone in 2011. “I had a week to prepare. I had to learn this album frontwards and backwards.”

After the Bob Seger System dissolved, Seger still wanted to make music with Campbell.

“Bob called me…I think it was ’71, ’72,” Campbell said. “He said, ‘I’m thinking of putting a band together.’ I said to him, ‘That’s kind of bizarre, I have a keyboard player and a drummer.’ He goes, ‘I got a guitarist, Drew Abbott.’ That was the start of the Silver Bullet Band.”

“We aren’t glitzy. You don’t see any flash pots going off up there,” Campbell told Rolling Stone of the band’s later tours.

“We just play. And the older we get, the more fun we have. When you get older, you don’t take it as seriously as you once did when you were younger. If you can’t have fun at our age, don’t do it.”

Silver Bullet Band backup vocalist Shaun Murphy paid tribute to Campbell on Facebook.

“I’m grieving the loss of my long-time friend and Silver Bullet bandmate, Chris Campbell…..RIP,” he wrote. “Prayers and condolences to his wonderful wife, Courtney Campbell, and his three beautiful daughters!! I am forever grateful for all the cherished memories I have.”