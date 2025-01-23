Chlöe Bailey Poses in Poolside Lounge Chair in New Photos

Chlöe Bailey turned heads with her latest social media post, showcasing a bold and revealing monokini while soaking up the sun on vacation.

The 26-year-old singer (who rose to fame alongside sister Halle Bailey as part of the duo Chloe x Halle) seems to be embracing some well-deserved rest and relaxation in a sunny destination. She shared a series of stunning vacation snaps on Instagram, posing on a balcony deck, much to the delight of her over seven million followers.

Bailey is clearly loving her vibrant swimsuit, capturing a series of playful, pouty photos while relaxing on her lounge chair.

She teased her fans (or maybe her current beau, Nigerian singer Burna Boy) with a caption asking, “Come meet me at the pool?”

Fans Meltdown Over Chlöe Bailey’s Poolside Poses

With a setup like that, of course, Bailey’s fans rushed to the comments to lavish praise over the sizzling snaps.

“You don’t have to tell me twice,” one hot-under-the-collar onlooker joked. “I love how Chloe know she a baddie, and she owns it!” another fan gushed. “Burna Boy lucky af,” a third fan chimed in. “WHERE TF IS YOUR WAIST CHLOE?!!” a fourth onlooker marveled at the “Warrior” singer’s slim physique.

“I drink your bath water,” another, not at all creepy yet parched fan added.

Meanwhile, one fan couldn’t help but feel jealous of the apparent tropical setting as much of the United States enjoys a winter freeze.

“Girl, it’s snowing in Atlanta. Why is you flexing on us?” the beleaguered and chilly onlooker wrote.

Still, many other fans loved the unique swimwear Chlöe Bailey showcased.

“This swimsuit is so beautiful, omg,” one Instagram denizen declared. “Please make your own swimsuit line!! I’m begging!!” another fashionista fan exclaimed.

Chlöe Bailey Recently Teased Big Plans for 2025

Meanwhile, the singer has plans beyond lounging in swimwear this year. Specifically, producing new music.

“I have a lot of exciting things coming up, so I’m just giving my all into those,” she recently told People. “[I’m] really excited to dive more into my producer bag again,” she continued.

“In terms of production and drums and synths, it’s like my mind has opened up to a whole new world [after] experiencing different cultures and things like that.”

“So I’m really excited about getting back into my producer bag pretty deep,” she told the outlet.