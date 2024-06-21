Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Marriage in Rough Spot Following Bad Business Deal

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ marriage is allegedly in a rough spot after their involvement in a bad business deal.

“Fame has changed both of them and not for the better,” an insider told Closer magazine. “What was once a marriage is now mostly a business.”

Business-wise, the couple is prioritizing upscale renos, which is the source of conflict, according to the insider.

“Joanna is pushing shows that focus on luxury renovation. Chip wants to focus on renovating modest homes,” the source stated. “This business conflict has had a major impact on their marriage.

“They have changed — but nothing has changed as much as their marriage!” the alleged insider concluded.

Is Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Marriage on the Rocks?

While negative rumors have surfaced about Chip and Joanna’s marriage, earlier this month — and mere days before these claims came out — Joanna interviewed with PEOPLE, during which she spoke highly about her marriage.

“I felt like this house taught me so much,” Joanna told PEOPLE of the couple’s newest project, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. “But more than anything, it kind of solidified that what started all of this — which was 21 years ago when Chip and I got married and we were doing renovations together — is still the same thing that we go by today, which is all about home.”

“That’s the thing we’re most passionate about,” she continued. “Home is the best place on Earth. And so the fact that we’re still doing the very thing that we started with — that never gets old.”

Joanna also added that she’s been relishing the “amazing” time she has with Chip. The two share five children together: Drake, 19; Ella, 17; Duke, 16; Emmie, 14; and Crew, 5.

“What an exciting ride,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “To look back and just to think where it all started and where we are now, it’s all a gift. We’re very surprised by all of it, but we’re having a lot of fun along the way.”