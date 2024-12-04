child-hospitalized-after-botched-at-home-circumcision

A Missouri couple has been charged with child abuse for reportedly attempting to perform a circumcision at home without any medical training.

Videos by Suggest

The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney in Missouri has charged Tyler Wade Gibson with child abuse and performing an unauthorized medical procedure, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People. Local outlet KMIZ-TV further reported that Gibson’s wife, Bailey Alexus Gibson, is also facing child abuse charges.

According to the probable cause affidavit submitted in court, Tyler allegedly performed a circumcision on Nov. 27 at his home on a child under the age of 18. The procedure reportedly resulted in “physical injury” to the child.

The complaint stated that he knowingly proceeded with the surgery despite not being a registered physician authorized to practice medicine or perform surgical procedures. Both charges against him are classified as felonies.

Tyler Wade Gibson. (Image via Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The complaint stated that, on Nov. 28, someone from Columbia University Hospital called an emergency hotline to report a child who had been circumcised at a home in Morgan County.

The complaint stated that the procedure “did not go as planned.” It resulted in the child being transported to Lake Regional Hospital on the evening of Nov. 27. Later, he was taken to Columbia University Hospital for “treatment by a urologist and hospitalization.”

Authorities also pointed out that Tyler “left the hospital against medical advice.”

The Father Reportedly Told Police He ‘Prayed a Blessing’ Before the Home Circumcision

Officers visited Tyler’s home after receiving the call to discuss the incident. According to the probable cause affidavit, Tyler allegedly admitted to performing a circumcision despite also acknowledging that he lacked the medical training to do so.

However, he told police that he had “conducted research and prayed a blessing” before the surgery.

Bailey Alexus Gibson. (Image via Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the complaint, he informed police that he had “placed pads to catch the blood and sterilized the blade” used for the circumcision. However, he admitted he was unprepared for the extent of the bleeding. This ultimately led the couple to take their child to the hospital. Police further stated that the couple left the hospital after waiting for four hours. The couple allegedly said that they had grown “tired of waiting.”

According to KMIZ-TV, court documents alleged that the child’s mother, Bailey, admitted to assisting with the procedure.

Tyler appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Meanwhile, Bailey is set to make an appearance on Jan. 28, according to the outlet.