Child Actor From NBC Sitcom Dead at 42: RIP to Floyd Roger Myers Jr.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., a former child actor who starred in NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has passed away following a heart attack. He was 42 years old.

The late actor’s mother, Renee Trice, confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the media outlet that he had suffered three other heart attacks over the past three years. He died in his home in Maryland on Oct. 29, just hours after he and his mother had what would be their last conversation.

During his child-acting years, Myers appeared as a young Will Smith in a 1992 season three episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He went on to star as the young Marlon Jackson in ABC’s TV film, The Jacksons: An American Dream. The late actor also appeared in the WB’s short-lived series Young Americans in 2000.

His acting career seemed to end after his role in Young Americans.

Following his acting career, Myers co-founded The Fellaship Mens Group with a mission to empower men to “lead, heal, & thrive.”

The organization took to Instagram to pay tribute to Myers.

“RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten,” the post reads. “The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here💪🏾 🙏🏾”

A GoFundMe Was Launched to Help Floyd Roger Myers Jr.’s Family With Funeral Expenses

According to a GoFundMe set up by his sister, Tyree Trice, Myers had four children. She described him as a “devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.”

“This fundraiser was created to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy,” Tyree wrote in the GoFundMe’s description. “All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust.”

Renee took to Facebook to mourn her son’s passing, writing in all caps, “This is not supposed to be so,” with a link to the GoFundMe fundraiser.

Myers’ funeral is scheduled for Nov. 3.