Child Actor Dies After Being Hit by Car: RIP to Nikodem Marecki

Child actor Nikodem Marecki lost his life in a heartbreaking accident after being hit by a car while stepping off his school bus.

The promising Polish actor, known for his role in Netflix’s Cracow Monsters, was tragically struck and killed near Kraków on November 26, per Polish outlet RMF. He was just 11 years old.

“At 2:03 pm, we were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit in Szczepanowice. The report indicated it involved a young person who remained conscious,” a fire department spokesperson explained, per the U.S. Sun. “Due to the nature of the incident, the Polish Air Rescue Service (LPR) was dispatched to the scene. Its officers secured the landing area, which facilitated the efficient transfer of the teenager to the hospital.”

Marecki, who also starred in the 2024 war epic White Courage, died the following day. His family later shared the tragic news of his passing.

They remembered him as a “beloved son, brother, and grandson.”

‘White Courage’ Director Pays Tribute to Child Actor Nikodem Marecki

White Courage director Marcin Koszalka also confirmed the sad news on social media.

“Terrible news, Nikodem Marecki, who played the main character’s son, Bronka, in ‘White Cavera’, has died,” the director wrote alongside snapshots of the young actor on the red carpet. “Nikodem ran out of the school bus and was hit by a car. Terrible, great, loss, he was very capable and the world was opening up to him,” Koszalka added.

In addition to White Courage, Marecki appeared in the film Zołza as Karol Sobański, the son of the main character, Anna. He also starred in St. Anne’s Hospital as Igor Hajduk, the son of one of the protagonists.

Marecki attended Kościuszko Primary School in Niedźwiedź, where he balanced his studies with work in film and television.

His funeral took place on December 3 at the church in Niedźwiedź.