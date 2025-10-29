chick-fil-a-testing-new-milkshake-flavor

Chick-fil-A is whipping up a new milkshake flavor, and fast food lovers might want to break out their stretchy pants.

According to junk food guru Snackolator, the shakes will only be hitting Austin, Texas… for now.

“Chick-fil-A just dropped a new S’mores Milkshake and Frosted Coffee at locations in the Austin, TX market through November 10th, and this sounds incredible to me,” the food influencer wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“It blends fudge-coated graham crackers with a marshmallow-flavored syrup into their vanilla ice cream for what I bet is one of their best seasonal shakes ever,” he added.

According to the Chick-fil-A site, the S’mores Frosted Coffee is a hand-spun beverage blending cold-brewed coffee, their Icedream® dessert, toasted marshmallow-flavored syrup, and fudge-covered graham cracker pieces.

Prefer your s’mores without the coffee kick? Chick-fil-A’s S’mores Milkshake is your answer. It’s essentially the Frosted Coffee’s equally delicious, caffeine-free sibling, blending Icedream with toasted marshmallow syrup and fudge-covered graham cracker pieces. This one gets a special toasted marshmallow-flavored whipped topping for good measure.

Chick-fil-A Fans Demand the Milkshake Go Nationwide

Naturally, fast-food aficionados worldwide experienced a profound case of FOMO, lamenting their geographical misfortune as Austin became the exclusive testing ground for these s’mores-flavored delights. They flocked to Snackolator’s comments, airing their grievances over being denied the chance to experience such frosty perfection.

“Why would you show this to me in CA?” one shake lover whined. “If it ain’t nationwide idc,” a second jealous junk food connoisseur added. “Why is it only in Texas? That’s just evil!” a third onlooker chimed in.

However, pesky geographics weren’t going to hold back a few shake lovers.

“Will this be in the Austin airport?” asked one onlooker. “Tempted to do a day trip fly for this.”

“Austin road trip now,” another fast food lover declared.

Meanwhile, one Chick-fil-A acolyte questioned why the fried chicken chain had to test the milkshake and frosted coffee in the first place.

“I will never understand why these companies have to test such an obviously great idea,” they lamented.

Again, if you’re in the Austin area, you can try out the test s’mores shake and frosted coffee through November 10th…