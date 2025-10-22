‘Chicago P.D’ Star Takes Sudden Leave Of Abscence From Show: What’s Going On

The crew over at Chicago P.D. is going to be slightly smaller moving forward – at least temporarily. Chicago P.D. star Patrick John Flueger is taking a sudden leave of absence from the hit police procedural, according to reports.

Deadline reports is temporarily exiting the show. The exact cause of his leave of absence is a mystery. But apparently, it is a personal matter so we should respect the actor’s privacy.

Deadline reports that the leave of absence was a surprise to the crew and came unexpectedly. Writers are hastily reworking scripts that they’ve finished to remove the Chicago P.D. star from scenes.

Since the show debuted in 2014, Flueger has starred as Adam Ruzek on the show. He’s been a mainstay on the show. Fans should rest assured that the actor isn’t permanently exiting the show. It just sounds like he has a lot on his plate right now.

Deadline confirms that the actor plans to return later this season to Chicago P.D. This will likely be good news to fans of both Ruzek and Detective Kim Burgess. The two characters have had an on-and-off relationship for most of the show’s run. However, they finally got married in the Season 12 finale.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Talks Relationship On Show

They got their happy ending on the show. So it would be a shame for the two characters to break up should the actor leave the procedural permanently. Flueger is a big fan of the characters’ romance on screen. In 2022, he spoke with Us Weekly about the relationship on the show.

“My favorite thing about this relationship is, I think it’s one of the most realistic relationships on screen as far as adults are concerned. It’s complicated. It’s not easy. And they lean on each other and they hurt each other and they beat each other up,” Flueger said at the time.

“It’s so different. When have you seen that before? I don’t know if we worked it into that groove or if the writers did, or if people even are aware that that’s where our characters live. All I know is that it is really interesting to play.”

“I think at the end of the day, they’ll end up together, but I don’t think it’s an easy road to get there,” Fleuger added.