Beloved Influencer Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Larissa Machado Was 30

Larissa Machado, a popular lifestyle and fitness content creator, died in a motorcycle accident last week.

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The influencer was riding her motorcycle in Manaus, Brazil, around 5:30 a.m. on March 27 when she lost control and hit a retaining wall, according to local outlet Diário do Estado. Authorities reported that first responders pronounced the 30-year-old dead at the scene.

Local authorities, including the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Department of Technical-Scientific Police, are investigating Machado’s death. This includes reviewing security footage to determine how she lost control of her motorcycle, the outlet reported.

Larissa Machado’s Social Media Posts Often Featured Her Motorcycle

Known for her lifestyle and fitness content, as well as posts featuring her motorcycle, Machado had a combined following of over 40,000 across her Instagram and TikTok accounts. Her social media profiles showed she lived in Manaus.

The influencer shared her last Instagram post on March 21 and her final TikTok post on March 12.

Fans shared tributes to Machado in the comments of her last TikTok post.

“I’m grieving for her—she lived right behind my house,” one onlooker wrote.”May God comfort the entire family; only those who have lost a daughter truly know the pain. 😞😓,” yet another fan added.

“Live while you can, my people!! Life is a breath,” a third thoughtful fan wrote.