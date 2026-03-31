Hip-Hop Star Suffers ‘Serious Medical Episode’ in Jail

Hip-hop star OJ da Juiceman has suffered a “serious medical episode” while in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at a Georgia state trooper on the interstate.

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In a statement to TMZ, OJ’s management stated, “While in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way.”

Details about the hip-hop star’s current condition remain unknown.

OJ da Juiceman Allegedly Pointed a Gun at a State Trooper in February

The medical episode occurred just days after OJ da Juiceman was arrested for the interstate incident, which occurred last month.

The trooper stated in a report that he had just merged into the HOV lane on I-20 East in Atlanta when the hip-hop star began tailgating and honking at him. As he was passing, the rapper allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer.

The hip-hop star then sped off and began to “recklessly drive in and out of traffic.”

When the trooper eventually caught up to him, OJ da Jucieman pointed the gun at him once again.

The arrest warrant was issued in mid-February, but the hip-hop singer wasn’t arrested until March 15. He is now facing 10 charges, which include one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, plus one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

However, a woman stated in an affidavit that OJ da Juiceman rented the vehicle in question for her. She then stated she didn’t believe he was driving it on the night of the incident.

OJ’s management further claimed that law enforcement knows who “actually committed” the offense, and it wasn’t the hip-hop star.

“OJ has suffered real professional and financial harm,” the management stated. “Including missed performances and disruptions tied to the release of his latest project, R&B Juice 2, alongside Chester and Zaytoven.”

“We expect this situation to be corrected—and corrected quickly,” they continued. “If it is not, his management and legal team are fully prepared to take swift and aggressive action to protect his rights, including pursuing all available legal remedies.”

The management added that the incident was totally against OJ’s character.