‘Cherished’ Mother Of 2 Shot Dead Inside McDonald’s In Brandon, Mississippi

A beloved and “cherished” Mississippi mother of two, Kianna Jackson, was reportedly shot dead inside a Brandon McDonald’s. The suspect, Jhonterryes Dampier, who is believed to have shared two children with Jackson, then took his own life.

Videos by Suggest

According to WJTV, the shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 16, at a McDonald’s located on Stribling Lane, Brandon, Mississippi. During an apparent domestic incident, Brandon Police Chief Joseph French stated that Dampier, 27, killed 25-year-old Jackson before turning the gun on himself.

While Jackson died at the scene, Dampier was rushed to a local hospital. Two days later, however, Jhonterryes Dampier succumbed to his injuries, with his death being confirmed by the Rankin County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday, June 18.

KiannaJackson’s body, meanwhile, was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, as per WJTV.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jackson and Dampier share two children: a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Worrying Signs, Heartbreaking Last Moments

While the incident remains under investigation, multiple people have surfaced online, revealing troubling details about the relationship between Jackson and Dampier.

Justin Taylor, who works for a TV mounting business, expressed his condolences on Facebook. However, he also shared that “the dynamic between them wasn’t right” and that it was “obvious in your face.” He had been hired by Dampier to mount their living room TV.

Heartbreakingly, a fellow mother shared her account of what appears to be Jackson’s final moments.

Billie Shantay McCune-Kidd posted on Facebook that she met Jackson just moments before her untimely death. According to her, Jackson had approached her after seeing both of their kids playing together. Both women exchanged numbers, and Jackson shared how she was planning to go back to nursing school.

Five minutes later, as per McCune-Kidd, Kianna Jackson was shot dead.

In a statement, O’Ferrall Management Group, which manages and operates the Brandon McDonald’s, addressed the tragic incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and loved ones,” the group said. “We’re providing support to our restaurant employees and will continue to assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Jackson’s memorial and funeral services. Additional funds raised will go into a trust fund for her children, who are now left orphaned.

“She was a cherished mother that’s leaving behind two beautiful children a daughter (5) son (3)years of age,” the fundraiser reads. “She also was a beloved daughter, sister and friend.”