7 Dead, 37 Injured After Bus Crashes on Mississippi Interstate

Seven people, including a child, were killed and dozens were seriously injured during a bus crash on a Mississippi highway over the weekend.

The tragic accident happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, just after 12:30 a.m. on I-20 Westbound near the Bovina exit. The 2018 Volvo commercial bus, carrying 47 passengers, experienced a tire blowout. This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll onto its side.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, and one reportedly died after being rushed to Merit Health Emergency Room. Among the dead were an 8-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

More than 30 of the passengers were transported to Merit Health Emergency Room.

The Vicksburg Fire Department, in partnership with American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the crash.

In a statement, Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Derrick Stamps confirmed the accident. “I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Vicksburg Fire Department,” he stated. “For their unwavering dedication and hard work at the wreck scene this morning. Their commitment to the citizens of Vicksburg and Warren County is deeply appreciated.”

He then thanked the Merit Health Administration for bringing in extra staff to retrieve the bus passengers from the Mississippi interstate crash scene. “The unprecedented level of teamwork and commitment from this community is truly inspiring.”

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace also spoke to local media outlet WAPT about the accident. “Anytime you have people injured or killed, it’s tragic,” he said. “But when you have a situation like this, where you have multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, it makes it even worse.”

No other vehicles were involved in the deadly accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi’s Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division are investigating.

Bus Involved in Mississippi Crash Transports Passengers Between the U.S. and Mexico

Meanwhile, CNN reports the bus involved in the Mississippi interstate crash is operated by Autobuses Regiomontanos. The company transports passengers between the U.S. and Mexico.

According to the company spokesperson, Miranda Fernandez, it is unclear which city the bus was originally from, but it was traveling to Mexico.

“All of the passengers go through proper immigration checkpoints and must show their passports or visas to enter either Mexico or the United States,” Fernandez stated to CNN.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson Kervin Stewart also stated that “several Mexican identification documents” were found on the bus.

Keith Allison, the tow truck driver, further stated that many of the passengers were ejected from the bus after it hit a ditch.