Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Due to ‘Severe’ Substance Abuse, Mental Health Issues

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, due to alleged “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

According to documents filed Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, the “Believe” singer is seeking to be the sole conservator of Elijah’s estate and resources. Cher claims he is unable to manage his financial assets.

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner (Cher) is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” the filing states.

A hearing for a temporary order is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024, with a hearing for a permanent order set for March 6, 2024.

Cher has “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs,” per the filing. She alleges that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not a suitable conservator. “Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

King also allegedly attempted to check Cher’s son out of a treatment center. “[Cher] is informed and believes that Angela is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs,” according to the filing.

“[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing states.

Cher Says It’s Her Job to Protect Her Son

In late 2022, Marieangela King alleged that Cher hired four men to forcibly remove her son Elijah from a NYC hotel room. In the wake of this allegation, Cher broke her silence on her son’s years-long substance abuse issues.

The singer and actress denied the allegations and refused to give further comment. She did, however, open up about her feelings toward her children.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher told People of her son’s addiction struggles. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children.”

“You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children. You just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”