Cher Defends Age Difference In New Romance: ‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’

Cher has recently found someone. Though we all know she believes in life after love, the 76 year old was recently spotted holding hands with her new beau, Alexander Edwards. The thing is, her new love is 40 years younger than the superstar. After all the starts and stops of her past romances, Cher claims that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.

‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’

The legendary singer has been letting haters know that their words don’t matter. She is certainly hearing it from the people of the town—aka the internet—but Cher is strong enough to take on any critic. In fact, the award-winning singer has recently shared a series of tweets letting the world know just what she thinks about age when it comes to love.

In one tweet, Cher responded to a few fans by admitting that yes she does have a new boyfriend. She also let her fans and the world know that, “Love doesn’t know math, it sees ❤️❤️. Rinpoche told me, ‘Some people meet, others recognize.’” The lesson she learned was from Sogyal Rinpoche, the late Tibetan Buddhist teacher.

LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES ♥️♥️.

RINPOCHE TOLD ME “SOME PPL MEET,

OTHERS “RECOGNIZE” — Cher (@cher) November 4, 2022

‘I’ve Always Taken Chances. It’s Who I Am.’

The songstress also shared a tweet with a picture of 36-year-old Edwards with the simple caption, “Alexander❤️.”

At this point, some of her fans began expressing concern about Edwards, a music producer and rapper. One fan tweeted, “I’m not sure how I feel about this. I’ve been a fan for so long that I’m immediately suspicious of his intentions towards you…Want you to be happy, but not taken advantage of!!!”

The superstar responded with a reminder about who she is. “As we all know …I wasn’t born yesterday and what I know for sure…There are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances…It’s who I am.”

As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Why Are Cher’s Fans Concerned?

The thing that has many fans concerned with Cher’s new relationship is how Edwards’ relationship with Amber Rose ended. The model took to Instagram in August 2021 to publicly share that Edwards admitted to cheating on her with 12 women. Apparently, Rose shared the news on social media to get out of the relationship.

As Rose wrote, “I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would’ve stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for. Tough choice because it hurts so bad but I choose me.” She went on to say, “I didn’t wanna have to do this at all. I just wanted my family, my husband.”

It’s no wonder that Cher’s fans are concerned about her relationship with Edwards. However, the superstar is sure of herself and knows there’s no hill or mountain she can’t climb. If she could turn back time, Cher would still date a man 40 years younger than her.

