At 76, Cher Closes The Balmain Spring 2023 Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week Wearing A Latex One-Piece And Sky-High Platforms

A lot of celebrities have been taking to the catwalk during this year’s fashion weeks, from Paris Hilton to Kim Kardashian. However, none were as impressive as Balmain’s closing model: Cher!

Cher’s Latex Runway Look

The 76-year-old superstar modeled the fashion line’s final look: a black latex jumpsuit with distinctive shoulderpads and a low neckline. The jumpsuit also showed off a subtle marble print pattern. Cher highlighted the outfit with platform wedge boots and her trademark flowing black hair.

Cher presents a creation for the Balmain Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 28, 2022. (Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

It also wouldn’t be a Cher appearance without a major musical moment. The singer walked down the runway to her 1998 hit “Strong Enough.” Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, spoke about the decision to ask Cher to participate in the show.

“Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward,” he explained.

She Gave The Show Her Seal Of Approval

Cher tweeted about the moment, writing in her distinct style, “JUST HAD BEST TIME, ON STAGE…FELT GREAT SHOW WAS PROBABLY BEST FASHION SHOW “EVER” MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE.”

The tweet was accompanied by images of Cher’s Bitmoji wearing purple sunglasses and a crown. All in all, it seems like the singer had a rewarding time in France.

JUST HAD BEST TIME,

ON STAGE…FELT GREAT‼️

SHOW WAS PROBABLY

BEST FASHION SHOW

“EVER”‼️MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE🪐.CLOTHES 2 DIE 4..OLIVIER 2 DIE 4‼️

STAGE WAS CALLING ME

cher…..oh cher….come

Home….I HEAR YOU pic.twitter.com/roBUCRqSYk — Cher (@cher) September 28, 2022

Fans loved seeing Cher walk the runway. “You have no idea how my heart jumped when I saw that, how I screamed and how I cried tears of pride!” one person wrote, while other fans politely begged the superstar to return to the stage and runway more often.

Cher responded, “It’s been Hard for me. I’ve Feared I might not…..BUT SKIPPING DOWN THE RUNWAY MADE ME THINK WOMAN…PULL UP YOUR BIG GIRL G-STRING,& DO YOUR BEST.”

Cher Is Rightfully Beloved By Designers

The singer’s Balmain experience isn’t the only connection she’s made recently with a high-profile label. In June, Cher partnered with Versace for a limited-edition collection designed in honor of Pride Month. Donatella Versace called the collaboration “a dream … come true!”

Paris Fashion Week is still going on, and there are sure to be a lot more celebrity moments. Unfortunately for them, it will be pretty hard to beat Cher’s strut down the runway. The popstar continues to prove that there is no age limit on style and confidence.

