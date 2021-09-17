Chelsea Houska Under Fire For Weight Loss Promo

Chelsea Houska isn’t receiving the best feedback as she poses in tight leggings to promote the Profile Sanford weight loss brand she reps. The 29-year-old former MTV star, who credits Profile Sanford with multiple successes of post-partum weight loss, gave a recent shout-out to the brand, one now sparking a storm as her Instagram followers question her morals and – it would seem – the company itself.

Chelsea Houska, who welcomed fourth baby Walker June in January 2021, is now facing harsh criticism over the whole thing. Check out the drama below.

Chelsea Houska Slammed In Profile Sanford Promo

The mom of four, who shed 50 pounds with Profile Sanford after welcoming third baby Layne, is all smiles as she sits on an outdoor ledge, possibly from her newly-finished and farmhouse-style South Dakota mansion.

Showing off her super-slim figure in skin-tight black leggings, plus a white tank and colorful plaid shirt, the ex Teen Mom 2 face held up a bottle bearing the Profile logo, also wearing circular shades, plus her new dark locks worn down.

Making A Challenge

Taking to her caption and announcing her post was a paid partnership, Houska opened: “ALRIGHT FOLKS, you may have seen me talking about my 75 challenge that I’ve been doing to gain some healthier habits. Super excited to team up with @profilesanford on this and you can do the 75 Soft Challenge with me using Profile’s nutrition program and health coaching for just $75 .”

A discount code of Chelsea75 was also added. While the post gained over 39,000 likes – including one from fellow weight loss face Jessie James Decker – some fans weren’t so sure.

Topping comments is a fan questioning the pricing after what they claim was a negative experience with Profile Sanford. “DONT BE FOOLED, IT IS NOTTTTTT $75!! I had to sit through an entire consultation (hour long video meeting) to find out it’s $875,” they wrote.

Another user, meanwhile, said: “I loved her on Teen Mom..just seems she’s a walking ad now.” Alongside running her Aubree Homeware line, Houska is an influencer for Lauribelles clothing – with which she boasts collections – and a promo face for brands including HomeChef. The star also has her Itzy Ritzy collabs with her husband Cole DeBoer.

While one fan told Houska she’s “selling her soul,” others seemed all for it. In fact, one fan claimed they have successfully lost weight with Profile Sanford. Chelsea Houska has not addressed the backlash.