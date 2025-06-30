Charlize Theron Calls Out Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez For Multi-Million Dollar Wedding

Making it clear where she stands, Charlize Theron slammed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez for their over-the-top, lavish wedding.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that while hosting the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on June 28, the Snow White and the Huntsman star called out the couple.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron told the crowd outside the Los Angeles event. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”

The actress went on to thank the guests for “taking the time to be part of this [event], especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is.”

“Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S., and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” she continued. “Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women’s rights are being less and less every day; q—r and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.”

Seemingly turning her attention towards Bezos and Sánchez once again, Charlize Theron added, “Yeah, f— them.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Allegedly Paid Millions of Dollars For Their 3-Day Wedding Celebration

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez exchanged vows during a three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, last week.

The couple exchanged vows on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27. The event reportedly began with Matteo Bocelli performing Elvis Presley’s iconic song “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Among the event’s 200 guests were Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Usher, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Reuters reported that the over-the-top celebration cost Bezos and Sánchez between $47 million and $56 million.

Although the celebration seemingly went off without any issues, the couple dealt with protesters in Venice days before the event. The couple ended up moving their wedding in Venice due to “rising global tension.”

Italian media outlet, Il Gazzettino, reported that the days leading up to the first day of the event, June 26, would be “tension-filled.” The venue move was due to it being “easier to control” as large-scale protests are expected to take place.

Protesters even unveiled a large banner in St. Mark’s Square to express their feelings about Jeff Bezos and his plans for a wedding in Venice.

“If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more taxes,” the banner reads.

