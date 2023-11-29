Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami, 19, Shows Off Her Curves On The Beach After Boob Job

Like mother like daughter! She may only be 19 but she’s already gotten work done.

Sami Sheen, the teen daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, took the opportunity to post about her one year anniversary with her boyfriend and show off her new assets. The OnlyFans creator posted two snaps of herself and her beau at the beach. The commemorative pics are cute but its the view from the back that had folks on Instagram talking.

The first pic showed the couple gazing into the sunset while the second depicted them sharing a kiss. In both pics, Sheen’s thin figure can be seen accentuated in her bikini. The steamy snaps came only weeks after the teen went under the knife for breast augmentation surgery.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,’” Sheen told Bustle in an interview.

Initially, Sheen’s mom Richards, 52, was against the operation but ultimately let the teen make the final decision saying,“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19… And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

Richards has been supportive of her daughter’s endeavors, including her work on OnlyFans.

“Sami is 18 … All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she told Page Six at the time.

Sami’s father, Charlie was even against the idea but was won over with the support of her mother.

“She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others,” the Two and a Half Men actor reasoned.

“I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her.”

Well, when fame runs in the family I guess you can’t be surprised with all the attention Sami is getting. Luckily it seems that Sami has the full support of her famous mother and father no matter what.