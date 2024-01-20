charlie-sheen-to-get-full-custody-of-sons-if-ex-brooke-mueller-fails-drug-test

According to court documents, if Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller fails a drug test, he will win full custody of their teenage twins. In a recent ex parte motion filed on Thursday, the Young Guns actor presented new conditions regarding child custody. These stipulations, which were previously outlined in official documents submitted in November 2022 and August 2023, specifically address the sobriety of the actor’s ex-wife, Mueller.

According to documents obtained by People, Sheen is formally requesting the court to sign and enter two documents. These documents outline the rules that have been previously agreed upon by both parties. It is requested that Brooke Mueller does not provide any legal response.

Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller got married in 2008. However, their union came to an end when he filed for divorce in 2010. They have two twin sons, Max and Bob, who are 14 years old.

Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller Had a Sobriety Provison Established in 2022

According to the documents, it was agreed that Sheen would have sole custody of the boys if Mueller were to experience a relapse. Mueller initially agreed to this provision in 2022. In the summer of 2023, there was an alleged relapse, which led to the second filing.

As per the agreement, both parties will maintain joint legal custody. This is unless Mueller tests positive for drugs and alcohol or experiences a relapse. In such cases, Sheen would assume sole custody until a further court order or written agreement is reached. The possibility of this change could happen with as little as 48 hours’ notice.

According to the agreement, Mueller must undergo weekly drug and alcohol testing. She may also be required to comply with testing as directed by her probation officer or within 24 hours of receiving a written request from Sheen or his attorney. These testing requirements may continue until the twins turn 18 or graduate from high school, whichever is later. If Mueller fails a test or misses one, custody termination would be “immediate,” treating a missed test as a positive one.

The documents also mention that Charlie Sheen is currently covering Brooke Mueller’s rent. He will continue to do so as long as she remains sober. However, he will not act as a co-signer for any future real estate transactions. If there is a relapse, Sheen reserves the right to stop providing financial support to Mueller, making her responsible for finding a new place to live.