Charlie Sheen Sons Happy He’s Not ‘Dumping on Mom’ Amid Her Alleged Relapse

Brooke Mueller, the mother of Charlie Sheen’s twin sons, has allegedly relapsed. But despite Mueller’s alleged relapse, Sheen remains supportive of her.

“She’s trying to figure some stuff out on her end,” he acknowledged. As a result his sons, Max and Bob, have become “proud” of the Two & A Half Men star.

“The boys are proud of me, now. They see what mom goes through, and I’m not dumping on mom because I know it’s a thing,” he added.”But I think they’re super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual.”

Charlie Sheen Opens up on Fatherhood

Sheen also recently opened up to PEOPLE about his fatherhood journey. As his twins enter their teenage years, Sheen says one of the most difficult things is getting them to put down their devices.

“You know, the time spent worshipping their devices…” he said to PEOPLE.

“Although on the flip side, when they’re doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas.”

Actor Opens Up About Matthew Perry’s Death

Part of the reason Sheen could be so sympathetic toward Mueller is because he can relate. Sheen has dealt with addiction in the past and it was part of the reason he was written off of “Two & a Half Men.”

“Friends,” star Matthew Perry recently passed away from an overdose. Sheen said his death resonated so much with him that he had to turn his phone off when he got the news of Perry’s death.

“That was really sad when that happened. I just read his book. About six weeks ago, and I read it in a day. No kidding. Yeah, I turned off my phone. It was so instantly accessible and engaging that I just said, this is all I want to do today. I just stayed in it and it wasn’t like I finished at 2 in the morning. I finished at 8:15,” Sheen said.

“I can relate to it, so much of it. Because I was reliving or I was experiencing it with him. A lot of the struggle, a lot of the obsession,” he continued. “When you’re at that fork in the road when there are 76 really good choices, and you go with number 77.”