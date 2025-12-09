Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Says Their Daughter ‘Can’t Wait’ to Go to Heaven

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, revealed that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter told her she “can’t wait” to go to heaven months following the shocking death of the Turning Point USA founder.

While kicking off the half dozen interviews she will have at Fox News this week, Erika spoke about how her children are coping with their father’s passing during her appearance on Hannity on Monday.

When asked if believing that heaven exists brings her comfort, Charlie Kirk’s widow said, “It does. My daughter and I, we’ve talked about this at night. She would ask, ‘What do you think Daddy did today in heaven?’ And I’ll have her relay that back to me.”

Erika then said that she had explained Charlie’s death to their daughter. “We’ve come to the understanding, and I’ve tried to explain this to her, that Daddy’s still with us, he’s just in a different location, and he’s building us a home in heaven.”

“And I’ve said this before, but she said, ‘I can’t wait to go.’ I said, “Me too, baby,'” she further shared. Charlie and Erika share a daughter and a son.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and additional felonies.

Erika is currently promoting Charlie’s posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life. She will appear on Fox & Friends and on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show. She will also guest-host The Five and then appear on Outnumbered.

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Previously Said She Prayed For a Pregnancy Following His Death

Weeks before appearing on Hannity, Erika opened up about praying for a third baby following Charlie’s death.

“We wanted to have four,” she explained while appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

She also spoke about the importance of not delaying having more children. “So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, don’t put it off.’ Especially if you’re a young woman.

“Don’t put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work,” she added. “You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly,” she said. “I just, I was praying. Both of us were.”