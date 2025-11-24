Erika Kirk Reveals They Wanted 3rd Baby And Prayed For Pregnancy When Charlie Kirk Died

Following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has been thrust into the spotlight as the new CEO for his company Turning Point USA. But Erika really wanted to be a mother again.

Appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show, Erika said that she and Charlie really wanted to have a third child and later a fourth. When Charlie was assassinated, she prayed that she was already pregnant with his baby.

“We wanted to have four,” Kirk said. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

The two had a daughter and a son together. Erika and Charlie had been planning another kid. But on September 10, Charlie was assassinated. Alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, shot him at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Erika Kirk Speaks Out

“So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, don’t put it off.’ Especially if you’re a young woman. Don’t put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work. You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly,” she said. “I just, I was praying. Both of us were.”

Erika’s latest comments come a few months after the tragic event. Previously, she described the shock and horror that she felt in that moment.

“I saw the wound that ended his life … I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn’t even know existed,” Kirk said. “But even in death, I could see the man that I loved. I saw the single gray hair on the side of his head, which I never told him about. I also saw in his lips the faintest smile. It revealed to me a great mercy from God in this tragedy. When I saw that, it told me Charlie didn’t suffer.”

Despite the sadness over the death of Charlie, Erika chose to forgive his alleged assassin. She believes that’s what Charlie would have wanted.

“That man, that young man … I forgive him,” Kirk said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”