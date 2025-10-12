Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA to Counterprogram Super Bowl Halftime Show Amid Bad Bunny Controversy

In response to the Bad Bunny controversy, Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA announced it will counterprogram the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In a post on X, Turning Point USA confirmed the news. “It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” the organization stated. “OPerformers and event details coming soon.”

Turning Point USA also posted a link to “The All American Halftime Show” website, which states the event will celebrate “Faith, Family, & Freedom.”

The announcement came just days after the NFL announced Bad Bunny would be headlining the Super Bowl halftime. The news caused backlash among conservatives, with the U.S. House of Representatives speaker, Mike Johnson, stating that selecting the Puerto Rican rapper was a “terrible decision.”

“I don’t even know who Bad Bunny was,” the politician told a reporter last week. “But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view.”

Johnson also suggested that Lee Greenwood, who is best known for his song “God Bless the U.S.A., should have been the pick.

“There are so many eyes on the Super Bowl – a lot of younger, impressionable children,” he explained. “And I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greewood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.”

Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico and is an American citizen. While hosting SNL earlier this month, the rapper clapped back at his critics, stating that they wanted to understand his music; they have four months to learn Spanish.

Turning Point USA Contributors Floated the Idea of Having a Counterprogrammed Halftime Show After Bad Bunny’s ‘SNL’ Appearance

Following Bad Bunny’s SNL appearance, Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec began floating the idea of having a counterprogrammed Super Bowl halftime show.

“Seems like a great reason for an alternative halftime show,” he stated in response to Bad Bunny’s learn Spanish remark.

Riley Gaines, conservative activist and fellow Turning Point USA contributor, also criticized Bad Bunny’s remark. “Bad Bunny told Americans they had 4 months to learn Spanish if we wanted to understand the Super Bowl halftime show,” she pointed out. “No thanks. We’ll just have our own. Enjoy your low-rated halftime show.”

Meanwhile, President Trump shared his own thoughts on the situation, admitting he had never heard of the Puerto Rican rapper.

“I’ve never, I never heard of him,” the world leader stated. “I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s, like, crazy. Then they blame some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment.”

He then added, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”