Charlie Kirk’s Widow Speaks out About Turning Point USA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’ After She Didn’t Make Public Appearance

Despite not making a public appearance, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, spoke out about Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show.”

Following the event, Erika took to her X account and celebrated. “The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible,” she declared. “Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in.”

Erika further noted, “I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission.”

She also tagged the performers, Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

“It’s okay to love Jesus and your country,” Erika stated. “Ultimately, this is what it’s all about, making Heaven crowded.”

She then added, “I love you Charlie baby, this is all for you.”

Turning Point USA announced the “All-American Half-Time Show” as an “alternative” event after the NFL revealed that Bad Bunny had been selected to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

“We plan to play great songs for folks who love America,” Kid Rock stated about the performance. “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible… or is it?”

Turning Point USA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’ Paid Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Right before the performances began, Turning Point USA paid a special tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated this past fall.

“I want to honor Gold in all that I do,” a voiceover of Kirk was heard. “I want to be a great husband, a great husband, a great father.”

The voiceover continued, “I want to serve this country. I want to try to continue to leave this movement and to speak truth and to never lie, to stop thinking about yourself all of the time, and instead think about what you should do to help other people and defend this country above yourself.”

Charlie’s voiceover further noted, “I’m so inspired by this army of freedom fighters. We’re going to be around for the next 100, 200 years because we know in the end our ideas will win.”

According to the U.S. Sun, Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show saw an estimated five million views across social media platforms. Approximately 200 people attended the show.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports that early figures for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show show it was the most-watched halftime performance. It notably attracted more than 135 million views.