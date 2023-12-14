Charlie Hunnam Reveals He Was Offered Role as DC’s Green Arrow

Charlie Hunnam has long been a fan cast for the DC superhero Green Arrow. In the comics, the hero sports a similar look to Hunnam, and it’s easy to imagine the actor taking on the superhero’s wry humor.

However, fans didn’t know that was almost a reality. In an interview with Comic Book, Hunnam revealed he almost starred as the hero. An executive offered Hunnam the role

He never talked with director Zack Snyder about playing the character, however. Hunnam balked at the chance of playing Green Arrow.

“I never talked to Zack [Snyder] about it,” Hunnam said. “Honestly, I don’t remember who. It was some people in suits that brought the idea to me. And thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow. And I did not share their enthusiasm.”

It’s not known exactly when the executive approached Hunnam. Snyder was in charge of developing the DCEU universe on-screen. However, the franchise has since developed a creative reboot under director James Gunn.

Gunn isn’t going forward with many of the old guard of the universe. Instead, the director is pursuing mostly new actors for the DCU, with some exceptions. However, Hunnam won’t be joining the Justice League anytime soon.

“I don’t know who Green Arrow is so I don’t want to offend anyone,” Hunnam said. He didn’t like the costume. “I looked at one picture, and I was like, ‘I’m not sure green’s my color and I’m pretty sure spandex isn’t my material.’ Beyond that, I was like, one image, ‘Thanks, not interested.'”

Stephen Amell played the most popular iteration of the Green Arrow on the TV show Arrow. However, he is unlikely to reprise his role on the big screen. In an interview with Movie Web, Amell shared his thoughts on the eventual recast.

“I am a custodian for Oliver Queen, and [Grant Gustin] is a custodian for Barry Allen in the same way that… look, I don’t think anyone’s asking Tom Welling how he feels about who’s going to play the new Superman,” he said. “Now, I get the proximity and stuff like that, but there will be another Oliver Queen. There will and it’ll be new and cool and exciting and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it’s going to be.”