charli-xcx-models-matching-pink-set-in-mirror-selfie

British singer and songwriter Charli XCX took time out of her busy schedule to model a matching pink set in a mirror selfie.

In a post on Instagram, the “Boom Clap” hitmaker showed off the selfie while also posting other photos from the most recent events in her life.

“My body hurts and I don’t think I can socialize for a minute, but it’s been really cute and I love everyone xx,” she wrote in the caption.

Charli XCX posts a mirror selfie in a matching pink set. (Photo by Charli XCX/Instagram)

Fans quickly took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the snapshots.

“Body so coffee because tea isn’t strong enough,” one fan wrote.

Another then declared, “Thanks for giving SO DANG MUCH of yourself to everyone the past year and change! Go take a nap and hide for a while!!!”

Charli XCX Recently Stated She ‘Enjoys the Discourse’ Following a Response to Her Recent Music Festival Performance

Meanwhile, Charli XCX spoke out about the criticism her most recent music festival performance received.

The “Apple” songstress shared her thoughts about critics accusing her of using autotune while performing at the Other Stage at Glastonbury on June 28.

“Like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a ‘real artist’ is like, the most boring take ever,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Yawn sorry just fell asleep xx.”

However, Charlie XCX admitted that she enjoyed the “discourse” her performance had attracted. “IMO the best art is divisive and confrontational and often involves ito truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok,” she continued. “Easily understood and sort of forgettable.”

The singer then added that she really enjoyed the “boomer vibe comments” about her Glastonbury performance. She referred to them as “super fascinating.”

Her fans then backed her up about the performance. “Your ‘art’ is divisive and confrontational because nobody can understand why it’s enjoyed,” one fan wrote. “Not because you’re doing us a service by starting hard conversations in society. If any conversations are being started, it’s that we need to stop letting mediocrity rise to the top.”

A fellow admirer added, “They don’t understand your talent, and they don’t understand the technology behind it, and they also don’t understand that your choices are an artistic choice. What people forget is that you’re unique, you sound the way you because no one else sounds like you, and if they do, they’re copying you. Many people use autotune but don’t use it exactly how use it, obviously I would know.”