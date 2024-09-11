Chappell Roan Tells Photographer ‘Shut the F*** Up’ at MTV VMAs in Tense Video

The 2024 MTV VMAs are going down tonight, September 11. The event will take place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

Chappell Roan, one of the biggest stars in music at the moment, is in attendance. Prior to the show, Roan walked the red carpet and posed for photographs. During her walk, she got into a heated exchange with a photographer.



Unsurprisingly, the entire ordeal was captured on film. And of course, the footage quickly went viral…

Chappell Roan telling paparazzi at the VMA’s to “shut the f*ck up” is so iconic. pic.twitter.com/trOMU16t7y — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) September 11, 2024

Chappell Roan Tells Photographer ‘Shut the F*** Up’ at MTV VMAs

As soon as the video of the moment hit the web, fans quickly chimed in.

“Chappell Roan might be the realest celebrity ever. Like if another celebrity got told to stfu by a photographer most would pretend to not hear it. Chappell did what I would’ve done and told him to STFU back,” one fan stated.

“I love when celebrities aren’t f*****g cardboard cutouts and actually express emotions and do things that are interesting Chappell Roan I love you,” another added.

However, not all the responses were supportive.

“Chappell Roan going off at the photographer in the VMAs… somebody teach this girl to be humble she cannot not handle fame,” one user commented.

“Already seeing hate at Chappell Roan for her telling that pap to STFU 😭 as if you wouldn’t do the same PLS,” another added.