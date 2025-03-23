channing-tatum-towels-off-in-poolside-selfie

Channing Tatum somehow turned his weight loss journey into a thirst trap masterclass—because why just shed pounds when you can also break the internet?

The Hollywood hunk took to Instagram recently to detail how he’s done gaining weight for roles.

“I won’t be doing any more fat roles,” Tatum bluntly wrote in the post alongside a series of snaps of his fluctuating weight. “It’s to[o] hard on the body and to[o] hard to take off now. But damn, when I look at these pics, it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.”

The 44-year-old showcased three photos of himself at different body weights. The shots highlighted the dramatic transformations he underwent, including extreme weight loss and gain, to prepare for filming.

The first photo featured the Magic Mike star striking a window selfie on Friday, March 21, showing off his 205-pound frame. Sporting snug black underwear and a white towel, his sunlit, tan muscles practically glistened like he was auditioning for a role as a Greek god.

He also posted a black-and-white bathroom mirror selfie, revealing the physical transformation required for his role as “Damien” in the upcoming thriller Josephine. Tatum explained he needed to weigh in at 235 pounds for the part. In another slide, Tatum shared that he had to slim down to 175 pounds. This was for his role in the true crime film Roofman, which was shot in late 2024.

“I’m so grateful for my genetics,” Tatum wrote in the caption. “Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys.”

Fans React to Channing Tatum’s Mirror Selfies: ‘Gorgeous at Any Weight!’

Naturally, Channing Tatum’s latest Instagram post had fans swooning, with the comment section practically turning into a festival of unfiltered enthusiasm.

“I zoomed in so hard my phone asked if I was okay,” one thirsty onlooker joked. “Everyone say thank you, Channing,” another fan quipped.

Meanwhile, other fans seemed to appreciate Tatum no matter what physique he was sporting.

“I like the 235,” one fan insisted, adding a drooling face emoji. “205 is perfection,” a second onlooker wrote alongside heart-eye emojis. “I’ll take you at any size,” a third fan declared. “Gorgeous at any weight!” yet another onlooker agreed.

Tatum is well known for his fit physique for roles as dancers in Step Up and the Magic Mike franchise, as well as action roles such as White House Down. While it’s striking to see him gaunt or heavy set, fans are surely pleased to hear he’s set to stay in fighting shape for the foreseeable future.