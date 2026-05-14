Former ‘The Hills’ Star Spencer Pratt Accused of Misleading Voters About His Residence in LA Mayoral Campaign Ad

Former The Hills star Spencer Pratt is facing backlash after critics accuse him of misleading voters in the LA mayoral campaign ad about his residence.

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The ad in question, which Pratt posted on April 29, features the reality TV star standing in front of a trailer located on the site of where his former Palisades home stood before the 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Noting that, unlike his mayoral opponents, he doesn’t live in a pricy mansion. He further accused the current LA mayor, Karen Bass, of being responsible for his home burning down.

“This is where I live,” he declared while still standing in front of the trailer.

However, TMZ reported that Pratt has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for more than a month. Sources also told the media outlet that while Pratt is staying at the hotel, which averages $1,300 to $1,500 per night for a standard room, his wife, Heidi Montag, and their children are staying in Carpinteria.

Pratt Speaks Out About the Allegations

While speaking to TMZ, Pratt revealed the reason why he was staying at Hotel Bel-Air was that he was receiving death threats. He pointed out that the hotel has “its own armed security [and] that has become the only option.”

“The reality is that Bassholes and ramaniacs are a little bit whacko,” he explained. “And since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile.”

He then noted, “I can’t talk about specific threats, but that lot is… unsafe now.”

Pratt went on to explain the purpose of the ad. “The point of the ad is to show, this is where they burned my house down,” he said. “I have no house. This is their house, they’re fine, and this is where I live.”

When asked by TMZ if he had ever lived in the trailer, Spencer answered, “No, I have never told anyone I lived there.”

The former MTV star did not confirm if his ad was misleading. He further claimed that he had only been staying at Hotel Bel-Air for less than a week, despite the previous statements.

Pratt also took to X to seemingly speak out about the criticism.

“Funny how they never attack my policy ideas. They can only try to assassinate your character,” he wrote. “They don’t wanna talk about my debate masterclass a week ago, they wanna talk about a reality show from a lifetime ago. That’s because they want the continued decline of the city. They are locked in an ideological death spiral and can’t shake it. Come at my policies, or go sit back down on the back bench. I’m in the arena, son.”