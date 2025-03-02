Channing Tatum Steps Out With Model Months After Split From Zoë Kravitz

Months after he and Zoë Kravitz broke off their engagement, Channing Tatum stepped out with model Inka Williams for a Pre-Oscars party.

According to People, the Step Up star, 44, enjoyed the party with the Australian model, 25, which was hosted by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) at The Living Room. Williams donned a strapless dress while Tatum wore a tan coat over a black shirt.

Tatum and Kravitz ended their relationship last fall. At the time, sources revealed that the split was “amicable” and “they realized they’re at different stages in life.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were together for three years. The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 after they were seen riding bikes together in New York City. They got engaged in October 2023.

Zoë Kravitz Spoke Out About Her Breakup With Channing Tatum While Speaking to ELLE

During a recent interview with Elle, Kravitz broke her silence about the breakup by noting it did not impact her and Tatum’s film, Blink Twice. She directed and starred in the thriller alongside her ex.

“Not at all,” she confirmed. “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

She further spoke about directing Tatum. “For Chan specifically, it was about how exciting it would be to see him do something so different and so surprising, and something that I knew he was so capable of.”

Kravitz then stated in the interview with Tatum that she had “a lot to offer” talent-wise. She was also “excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

“He has so much more coming,” Kravitz praised Tatum. “And I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident, and people are seeing different sides of him.”