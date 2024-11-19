‘One Tree Hill’ Star Paul Teal’s Cause of Death at 35 Revealed

On Friday, November 15th, One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal sadly passed away. A recent article by TMZ has reported the cause of Teal’s death, which was pancreatic cancer.

The actor was engaged to Emilia Torello who told TMZ that Teal had been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer back in April. After battling the disease, the actor died just 7 months later.

(Photo via Emilia Torello Instagram)

Emilia spoke about her relationship with the beloved actor. She said, “He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic.”

Teal was most recognized for his role on the teen drama One Tree Hill, starring as a character named Josh. The actor appeared on the hit TV show for 7 episodes. Former costar Bethany Joy Lenz, who was also on One Tree Hill, paid tribute to the actor on her Instagram.

The actress wrote, “My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

Torello also posted a sweet tribute to her late fiancé on Instagram. She wrote, “You were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.”

Aside from his work on One Tree Hill, Teal also appeared on Dynasty, Outer Banks, and The Staircase. While battling with cancer Teal was also working on a new TV show called The Hunting Wives.