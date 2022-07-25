‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan Has Ruff Run-In With Cops Over Pooches On Pier

Even the Dog Whisperer makes some mistakes when it comes to taking care of his canine friends! Cesar Millan was recently chastised by the police while taking his dogs for a walk on the pier in Redondo Beach.

Police Let Millan Off With A Warning: ‘Thanks For Understanding, Sir!’

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that dogs are not allowed on the Redondo Beach Pier!” the Redondo Beach PD Instagram account captioned a photo of an officer and Millan. “Not even the dog whisperer @cesarsway Cesar was given a warning and promptly complied with the law prohibiting dogs on the pier. Thanks for understanding sir!”

It looks like there were no hard feelings between Millan and the policeman. Both Millan and the officer are smiling, and the Dog Whisperer has all four of his pets on leashes. The police department’s Instagram post soon got lots of comments about the run-in with the TV personality.

RELATED: ‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan Allegedly Hid Gruesome Dog Death From Queen Latifah

“Whaaaaaaaa?!?!? When?!?!?! Dang i missed out on this guy my favorite!!!!!!!!” one disappointed fan wrote. Another joked, “I’d give Cesar a pass. Cesar is the best!” Others were surprised that Millan got busted for letting his dogs free on the pier: “wow dogs can’t walk on the pier?”

How Millan Became the Dog Whisperer

Millan started working with dogs shortly after he immigrated to the United States from Mexico when he was 21 years old. His first job was at a dog grooming store, which led to a discovery for his passion for dogs.

He went on to create the Pacific Point Canine Academy and the Dog Psychology Center. In 2004, the first episode of Dog Whisperer aired on the National Geographic Channel and quickly became a hit.

The show followed Millan as he worked to train and rehabilitate dogs, handling issues like biting, fear of vehicles, and house training. Dog Whisperer stopped airing in 2012, but returned for one-off seasons in 2013 and 2016.

Many have missed Millan and his dog-training skills, but he made his return to the screen in 2021 with Disney+ series Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog. Maybe the Dog Whisperer will mention the importance of following leash laws in an upcoming episode!

More From Suggest