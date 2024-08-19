CEO Charged After Slamming Teen at In-N-Out Burger in Shocking Video

Popular fast food restaurant In-N-Out has gained a following on the West Coast for its undeniable burgers and fries. But recently at one of the restaurant’s locations in Loveland, Colorado, the employees weren’t the only people serving up beef.

What started as a routine trip to the fast food joint ended up in utter melee for Lucas Kalisher. Kalisher – a Colorado-based CEO – was involved in an altercation with a teenage boy.

CEO in Hot Water After In-N-Out Altercation With Teen

According to the New York Post, the 15-year-old had visited the In-N-Out location and accidentally splashed water on Kalisher’s wife. Once Kalisher was made aware of what had happened, he bodyslammed the teen.

“A Colorado businessman is facing felony assault charges. After he was filmed throwing a 15-year-old boy onto the floor of an In-N-Out Burger. For accidentally splashing his wife with water, according to cops,” the New York Post writes.

“Lucas Kalisher, 55, was at an In-N-Out in Loveland in the early hours of Aug. 4. When the teen was “engaging in horseplay by splashing water” on two pals, and “accidentally splashed” a female diner,” local cops said.

Boy Tried to Apologize Before Situation Escalated

From looking at the video it is pretty easy to understand why Kalisher is now facing such heavy charges. The teen appears to attempt to recuse himself from the situation but is violently grabbed by the 55-year-old before being slammed to the ground.

In a statement to the post, Colorado police said that the 15-year-old tried to de-escalate the situation by apologizing to the woman. But at that point, the situation was already too volatile.

“The juvenile male approached her table to apologize when an adult male accompanying the woman suddenly grabbed him, placed both hands around the front and back of his neck, pulled him down to the table, and threw him backward onto the floor,” they said.