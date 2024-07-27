Celine Dion Gives Emotional Performance on Eiffel Tower During Olympics Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion made a heartfelt return to the stage on Friday during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Following Lady Gaga and a host of European artists, Celine Dion‘s highly anticipated performance concluded the ceremony. As the torch was lit and ascended into the sky, Dion took to the stage at the base of the Eiffel Tower, adorned in a dazzling, bead-embellished gown. She delivered a moving rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’Amour,” leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The weather couldn’t dampen the electrifying performance, with Dion beside a rain-soaked piano. As the singer concluded, she left a poignant impression, visibly moved as the final notes echoed.

Céline Dion has a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness called stiff person syndrome. There is no treatment and she has not performed in 4 years. She just opened the Olympics with this stunning performance. Magnifique. pic.twitter.com/NAkgAJ6wIZ — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) July 26, 2024

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony,” Dion wrote on X. “[I’m] so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.”

This performance marks the pop icon’s return to the stage following her December 2022 diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, which compelled her to withdraw from the spotlight. This autoimmune and neurological condition leads to painful spasms and significantly impairs mobility, making walking difficult.

Fans React to Celine Dion’s Emotional Olympics Performance

Fans rushed to show their support in the comments to the official YouTube post of Celine Dion’s Olympics opening ceremony performance.

“She shows exactly why you shouldn’t give up even when you get terrible news! Truly beautiful performance,’ one fan wrote. “She has overcome such horrible obstacles with her voice and man is she back at full force! Her voice is pure gold!”, a second fan exclaimed.

A third fan wrote, “Celine represents that there is no lost battle if you stay in the fight. She sang in her native language, but for those like me who don’t understand much French, her message was clear.”

For the first time in history, Friday night’s ceremony was held outside a stadium, illuminating some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower. In addition to Celine Dion, the event featured the talents of 3,500 actors, dancers, and musical performers.

Dion has graced the Olympic Games stage before, inaugurating the 1996 edition in Atlanta with her rendition of “The Power of the Dream.” This memorable ceremony captivated a record audience of 3.5 billion viewers.