Celebs Have Been Loving This Unexpected Fashion Accessory This Year

Although trends come and go, one fashion accessory that celebrities have been loving lately is sure to be a staple in 2023. Even though this must-have item has traditionally been a menswear item, several of Hollywood’s leading ladies are bringing back this gender-bending fashion trend.

If you happened to be part of the emo scene in the late ’90s or early 2000s, you probably know exactly what we’re talking about. It was one accessory that women began to wear during this time.

That’s right. The hottest fashion accessory for all genders in 2023? Ties!

As we bring 2022 to a close, we can’t help but notice how many female celebrities are rocking ties—but more than just women are pairing ties with their outfits. Some nonbinary stars are also showing off this trend on and off the red carpet.

From fashion events to galas and everywhere in between, let’s take a look at which celebrities are welcoming this trend.

A Fashion Trend Everyone Can Get Behind

Always one to be on point, Julia Roberts is showing us all how to pair a tie with a miniskirt.

By opting for a structured blazer and shirt, Roberts is proving that women can also sport the classic menswear look. By adding a miniskirt, pointed-toe heels, and traditional tights, Roberts demonstrates how even a tie can be added to a feminine outfit.

Janelle Monáe is also a fan of this gender-bending trend. As someone who identifies as nonbinary, Monáe isn’t afraid to break all the fashion rules.

When the singer attended the screening of the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York, they rocked the runway in a tailored outfit. Of course the star added a tie to their structured yet glamorous look.

Earlier this month, Katherine Langford was also spotted in the classic menswear item. When the actress attended the L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles, she opted for a black and white pinstripe outfit.

Langford added a sleek black tie to her stylish outfit, proving that anyone can wear traditional male attire.

Ciara is yet another celebrity jumping on this trend. Last month, the singer showed off a menswear look at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center.

Ciara chose a menswear-inspired outfit from Dolce and Gabbana that included a classic black tie.

Proving once again that she ain’t got nothin’ to prove, the singer wasn’t afraid to make a statement in a fitted jacket, slim black pants, and pointy heels. It’s a look and trend we can definitely get behind.

