Celebrity Personality and His Husband Are Divorcing

Fitness influencer Caleb Marshall, widely known online as The Fitness Marshall, has filed for divorce from his husband, Cameron Moody. Marking the end of their relationship after more than a decade together.

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Marshall and Moody jointly filed divorce papers in April 2026, according to court records cited in reports from sites such as TMZ and PEOPLE. The filing comes after roughly three years of marriage, which began in February 2023.

Court documents show that both parties agreed to proceed with a joint petition, and they have already outlined terms covering property division, financial arrangements, and legal costs. The filing does not list a formal dispute between the couple, and reports indicate that they reached agreement on key issues before submitting the paperwork.

Marshall built a large following through his high-energy dance workout videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, where he has amassed millions of followers and billions of views. Moody also played a key role in Marshall’s professional brand, working as a marketing executive and talent manager for the Fitness Marshall platform since 2016.

The Former Couple Met While At University

The couple first met in 2015 while attending Indiana University. They began dating during their college years and later moved forward together both personally and professionally. Marshall proposed in 2021, and the pair married in 2023 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Fans reacted strongly to the news on social media, where Marshall’s fitness content has long portrayed an upbeat and community-driven image. Some followers expressed surprise at the separation, while others pointed to previous signs that the couple had reduced their public interactions in recent months.

Marshall launched The Fitness Marshall in 2014, building a global audience with accessible, dance-based workout routines set to pop music. His brand expanded into live classes, merchandise, and inclusive fitness messaging, which helped establish him as a leading creator in online fitness entertainment.

As the divorce proceeds through the courts, neither party has issued an extensive public statement beyond the filing. The case marks the end of a relationship that evolved alongside the rise of one of social media’s most recognizable fitness brands.