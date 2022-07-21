Celebrity Kids Of Gen X Stars Who Might Be More Famous Than Their Parents

When it comes to entertainment, no generation did it better than Gen X. From Cindy Crawford to Meg Ryan to Ice Cube, some of the greatest talents the world has ever known were born into one of the greatest generations in history, and now they’re experiencing the joy that is watching their kids do the same thing.

Sometimes fame and fortune are a family affair. That’s certainly the case for these Generation X stars and their talented progeny. We’ve counted eight highly successful parent/child duos from the Pepsi Crystal generation who we just can’t get enough of. These kids might not quite be the superstars that their parents are, but they’re certainly giving the entertainment industry their best shot.

Cindy Crawford : Kaia Jordan Gerber

Where You’ve Seen Kaia Before

Kaia Gerber followed her famously beautiful mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps and it led her straight to the catwalk. Kaia looks remarkably like her supermodel mom, but the splash she’s making in the world of fashion is all her own. She’s also begun branching out into acting and has been cast in a recurring role in the Apple series Mrs. American Pie.

Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz : Zoë Kravitz

Where You’ve Seen Zoë Before

Much like her mom Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz had acting on the brain from a young age. With films on her acting resume like Mad Max: Fury Road, Divergent, and The Batman, she’s well on her way to becoming a Hollywood legend herself.

Meg Ryan : Jack Quaid

Where You’ve Seen Jack Before

The son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid first burst onto the scene with a bit role in The Hunger Games before joining the cast of The Boys, an Amazon Prime series. He returned to theaters earlier this year in Scream 5, but we expect we’ll be seeing a lot more from this talented young man.

Demi Moore : Rumer Willis

Where You’ve Seen Rumor Before

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore had three beautiful daughters during their marriage, with Bruce adding two more daughters from his second marriage, but it’s Rumer who’s the actress of the bunch. While all three of the older girls have appeared in their parents’ films in the past, Rumer kept at it even as she grew into an adult. She’s been less active in recent years, but her last film credit was Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. She also appeared in House Bunny and Sorority Row.

Ethan Hawke : Maya Hawke

Where You’ve Seen Maya Before

Another child of two superstar parents is Maya Hawke, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. She’s been a cast member of Stranger Things since Season 3 and has amassed a huge following thanks to the popular Netflix series. Maya is a multitalented young lady, having recently released a music video for her song “Thérèse.”

Will Smith : Jaden, Willow Smith

Where You’ve Seen Jaden And Willow Before

Although their dad Will Smith is taking a break from the public at the moment following his controversial behavior at the 2022 Oscars, Jaden and Willow are continuing to make their own impact on the entertainment industry. Willow and Jaden have followed their parents’ footsteps in their own unique ways. Jaden got a start in acting thanks to roles in The Karate Kid, The Pursuit Of Happyness, and After Earth. Most recently, he appeared in the 2020 film Life In A Year alongside Cara Delevingne.

Willow, meanwhile, has expressed more interest in a different avenue that made her parents famous. Both Jada Pinkett Smith and Will have musical careers, and that’s the path Willow carved for herself. Her first song, “Whip My Hair” was released when she was only 11 years old. She’s since released several albums and recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on the song “Emo Girl.”

Ice Cube : O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Where You’ve Seen O’Shea Before

As the ultimate dead ringer for his dad Ice Cube, O’Shea Jackson Jr. first gained acclaim for portraying his father in Straight Outta Compton, but that wasn’t the last we saw of him. He appeared in the indie hit Ingrid Goes West alongside superstar actresses Elizabeth Olsen and Audrey Plaza. Most recently, he appeared in the TV mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi. We expect big things from this giant talent!

