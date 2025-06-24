celebrity-couple-divorcing-after-7-month-marriage

A celebrity couple announced they are divorcing less than a year after exchanging vows.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on TikTok, Australian model and influencer Tammy Hembrow confirmed she and Love Island Australia alum Matt Zukowski have parted ways.

“This is giving me so much anxiety,” Hembrow explained. “I wanted to finally tell you guys that I am going to be getting a divorce.”

She then said she wouldn’t go into details about the split and didn’t want to “bring anyone down.”

“Did I think this was gonna happen? Did I want this? No,” Hembrow continued. “Obviously, when you marry someone, you do it thinking that it’s gonna be forever.”

She further stated she didn’t blame anyone but herself for the divorce. “I feel like I’ve made not the best choices when it comes to relationships,” the model said. “And I feel like I’m really good at putting on rose-colored glasses or just getting swept up in it all.”

As she continued to speak about the divorce, Hembrow said the effect of the split on her children, Wolf, Saskia, and Posy, is “the worst part.” She shares Wolf and Saskia with her ex, Reece Hawkins, and Posy with her former partner, Matt Poole.

“I don’t care about me, like, I know I’ll be okay,” she said. “But I obviously feel awful. Nothing anyone could say could make me feel more s— than I already do, like more humiliated.”

“At the end of the day, I know this is what needs to happen,” she noted. “There’s no other options.”

Hembrow added that she is focusing on her children and “healing” following the divorce. “There’s been times where I felt that I’ve grown so much,” she added. “And then this whole experience has just made me feel like I still have a lot of growing to do. A lot of a lot of work to do. There’s a lesson and everything, and hopefully this time I learned it.”

Matt Zukowski Breaks His Silence About the Divorce

Along with Tammy Hembrow’s TikTok post, Matt Zukowski also took to Instagram to confirm the split.

“It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate,” he shared in a statement on his Instagram Story. “Both of us have struggled with making this decision.”

He then added, “However, we need to do what is right for ourselves and her three children. This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten. We appreciate everyone’s support and space at this time as we navigate the split.”

The former couple were first romantically linked in mid-2023 and were engaged by the end of that year. They tied the knot in late November 2024. The celebrity couple is divorcing after nearly seven months of marriage.