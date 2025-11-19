celebrity-backed-restaurant-bar-shutters

It looks like this celebrity chef turned TV star just had to take one of his restaurants off the menu permanently.

Matty Matheson — known for his antics on Vice’s Munchies, hosting It’s Suppertime! and Dead Set on Life, and playing Fak on FX’s hit show The Bear — took another swing at the restaurant game last December by opening Bar Clams, a ritzy East Coast diner in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods.

Fast forward a few months, and it seems the clams have already closed their shells.

“I want to share my love for my grandparents and the food I grew up eating in the Maritimes,” the 43-year-old celebrity chef declared back when the upscale joint opened, per Toronto Life. The outlet noted that while the restaurant aimed for a nostalgic, cozy vibe, it came with a side of sticker shock—like a $25 rum and coke and $35 fish and chips.

Reddit Users First Noticed the Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Had Closed

Last week, Bar Clams appeared to have shuttered, a detail first spotted by a user in a Toronto dining Reddit group, who noted the clam joint was labeled “permanently closed” on Google.

After the news broke, the Toronto Star reached out to the hospitality company’s director of operations, Keegan Ferguson, who served up confirmation of the restaurant’s closure.

“Bar Clams has closed its doors effective Nov. 9, 2025. We extend our sincere thanks to every guest who chose to dine with us, and to the dedicated staff whose passion and hard work brought the restaurant to life,” Ferguson explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, the celebrity still owns four other restaurants in Toronto: the Italian eatery Rizzo’s House of Parm, the burger spot Matty’s Patties, the Vietnamese restaurant Cà Phê Rang and the steakhouse Prime Seafood Place.