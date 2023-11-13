NSYNC Member Admits Plastic Surgery And More: Fans Shocked

The 46-year-old singer and dancer has been very open about the cosmetic changes he’s done to combat aging.

In a recent interview with People, NSYNC singer and Common Knowledge game show host, Joey Fatone announced with zero shame that he had just gotten some cosmetic work done on his body.

GSN

“It’s crazy how many guys get work done,” he told the outlet. ““They don’t broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about! I’m never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?”

Fatone recently underwent a fat removal procedure called “Airsculpt” to remove the stubborn fat around his chin and stomach.

“I’m definitely starting to see the results now,” the Impractical Jokers After Party host told People. It took him just 48 hours to recover from the procedure.

Prior to the procedure, Fatone said he had a “nice little hump underneath” his stomach.

Instagram

“It’s crazy because it’s one of those things I never thought I’d do, but then there’s just this unwanted fat that even if you lost weight or no matter how you dieted, just certain things you can’t get rid of,” he explained.

Fatone also partnered with AirSculpt and released a short testimonial video after the procedure back on October 20th.

The musician also shared how in recent years he has resorted to using hair plugs to full a bald spot on his head.

“Two years ago, things were a little thinner up there, and I’m on television. I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it,” Fatone said. “Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in.”

Thinning troubles first hit the TV show host in 2013, around the time he took on the role of spokesperson for Bosley, a company specializing in hair restoration and transplants.

When questioned about what made him decide to go through with the Airsculpt procedure, Fatone shared that he was “just trying to look a little better.”

YouTube

“I’ve had so many people in this industry tell me that I need to lose weight and look a certain way, blah blah blah. I mean, I may lose a little bit of weight but I’m still going to be the same person I’ve been,” he said.

The My Family Recipe Rocks cooking show host added that he is not in any way shape or form trying to “change” his appearance or “get drastically cut.”

“Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie!” Fatone joked.

Then to clarify, he said: “I’m not trying to change who I am. I’m just trying to just edit it a little bit!”

“I’ve had some people say, ‘You can’t get a certain job if you’re not a certain weight.’ But I’ll find a way to get those jobs. There’s plenty of room for everybody in every field. Plus, aging just happens. We all age in some shape or form!”

Even though the timing aligned with *NSYNC ending their hiatus in September to drop a fresh single, Fatone clarified that his choice had no connection to the group’s reunion.

“People keep asking me if I’m getting in shape for a tour, but no, there isn’t a tour. We actually haven’t had that conversation yet,” Fatone explained.

“I’m getting in shape for myself, because at a certain age you can’t bounce back or recover like you used to be able to. Not to say that we used to be about sex, drugs and rock and roll, but we were able to do a lot more things because we were younger.”

Either way, Joey Fatone looks extremely good. As long as he’s happy, we’re happy!