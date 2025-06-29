Cedar Point’s New Rollercoaster Siren’s Curse Officially Opens & Gets Stuck Mid-Tilt For 10 Minutes

Cedar Point’s new rollercoaster, Siren’s Curse, experienced a malfunction during its official opening on Jun. 28.

The attraction, which has been deemed North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest tilt coaster, got stuck mid-tilt for approximately 10 minutes.

Cedar Point guests who witnessed the incident on Siren’s Curse took to Reddit to share details about what happened.

“They have it back upright, and they are removing people from the ride now,” one observer stated. “There is a small ambulance out front, hopefully just as a precaution.”

They then stated that the line for Siren’s Curse was more than two hours long earlier in the day.

Another Reddit user stated that this is when the Vekoma vest, used on Siren’s Curse, comes in handy.

“Can’t imagine being stuck 10 minutes resting on a hard plastic harness,” they continued. “But on the rest? Not so bad!”

A fellow Reddit user admitted that Siren’s Curse getting stuck made it feel “safer” for them. “There’s a series of mechanical and digital checks that have to occur for the entire title sequence to proceed and then release the train,” they explained. “Doesn’t the fact that the train wouldn’t release mean that system worked correctly?”

Despite the incident, Cedar Point officials managed to get Siren’s Curse back up and running.

Siren’s Curse features 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero gravity barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down’ element with twisted and overbanked track.

Cedar Point Loses Power on Siren’s Curse Opening Day

Although Siren’s Curse was able to run for the rest of the day, Cedar Point experienced a significant power outage in the evening. According to the Sandusky Register, the theme park lost power just a little after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

While Cedar Point officials did not reveal details about the outage, guests claimed on social media that the outage was caused by a car hitting a utility pole.

When one guest said it was “two cars racing each other,” another guest said, “[I don’t know] about the whole 2 cars racing part, but I was in line for Siren’s Curse when people exiting the fast lane said there was an accident somewhere and somebody took out a power line for the park. Heard the same thing from security minutes later, who said that’s what they were being told.”

Meanwhile, some guests reported that the alleged incident only affected power in certain parts of the park. However, one guest stated Kiddy Kingdom and the Giant Wheel’s lights were off. But they noted the outage didn’t impact that area.