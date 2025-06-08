Cedar Point Announces Official Grand Opening Date for Siren’s Curse

It’s official – Cedar Point has announced the official grand opening date for its new coaster, Siren’s Curse. Here is when ride enthusiasts can ride what has been claimed as the tallest, fastest tilt rollercoaster in North America.

The Ohio amusement park has announced that Siren’s Curse will open on June 28. The ride is notably inspired by legends of sirens in Lake Erie.

“Often spoke of – but never spotted, the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to the land above Cedar Point and attempt to entrap you in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation,” the rollercoaster’s description reads.

The ride will last two minutes and reach a height of 160 feet. It will also travel at 58 miles per hour. Cedar Point visitors must be a minimum height of 48 inches to ride Siren’s Curse.

Cedar Point Says Siren’s Curse Is 85% Completed

While speaking to Fox 8 earlier this month, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark stated that Siren’s Curse is 85% completed.

“Siren’s Curse is getting ready to open on June 28,” Clark explained. “Leading up to that, though, we still have some work to do.”

He then revealed, “The ride’s been commissioning, which is our testing phase, where we run trains, we check all the safety systems. The manufacturer is still working on that. So, in a couple of weeks, we’ll be able to take the first ride as they finish up some of the site work like landscaping and things like that.”

Clark also said that the signature feature of Siren’s Cures is the jaw-dropping tilt track. “When you get up there, your track is going to detach and tilt forward at a 90-degree angle,” he explained. “And you’re going to hang there for a couple seconds.”

“Once all the systems are checked and everything’s good to go, it releases the train,” he noted. “Drops you down, and then you go into the rest of the cycle.”

Siren’s Curse will also feature 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero gravity barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down’ element with twisted and overbanked track.

Clark added that there have been no setbacks in the coaster’s construction or testing. It is now time to start training the ride’s staff. “Now, it’s just about running the ride and getting the crew used to how it operates and how the harnesses work and everything so that we’ll be ready to go by opening.”

There is an exclusive opportunity to be the first to ride Siren’s Curse, which will take place on June 26. Tickets are available for $125 with the proceeds benefiting the Prayers for Maria Foundation.