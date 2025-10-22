cbs-star-speaks-out-after-character-death-upsets-fans

Season 4 of Fire Country just hit the screens, and a major character’s death upset fans so much that one of the show’s stars took to social media to console them.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season four premiere of Fire Country.

Following the Season 3 finale in April, it was announced that Billy Burke (beloved firefighter Vince Leone) and Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela Perez) would leave the CBS drama. Burke, 58, did not comment on his departure, but Arcila, 35, revealed in the premiere that her character was leaving for a new job.

Diane Farr, Burke’s onscreen better half, has taken up a new role: chief social media fire marshal, expertly hosing down the internet’s fiery outrage after Fire Country revealed his character didn’t quite make it out of that season three building collapse.

“I know some of y’all are angry,” Farr wrote on her October 19 Instagram post, paying tribute to her onscreen hubby. “I see those notes also. And I FEEL you. But let me ask an honest question. If we only show the risk in this vocation, week after week, without at least attempting to portray the profound loss that comes to both a firehouse and a family when a key player, when one of their own, falls…wouldn’t we be skipping the deepest part of portraying firefighters?”

Billy Burke as Vince Leone and Diane Farr as Sharon Leone in CBS’s ‘Fire Country.’ (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/CBS via Getty Images)

In the season 4 debut episode, Vince’s son, Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), honored Vince with a touching eulogy at his funeral in the latest Season 4 episode.

While heartbreaking for fans, Farr explained that this farewell isn’t the end of Vince’s legacy at Station 42.

“42’s chief is not going away easily or silently,” the 56-year-old added in her post. “Our writers have much to share on this. That honors the impact this character and this actor has made. Big feelings for the exit of Billy and Vince are a testament to his beautiful work. We have filmed half of Season4@firecountrycbs so far, and we are honoring it all year long.”

Of course, fans of the CBS show took to the star’s comments section to further express their grief over the loss of Chief Leone.

“I think the problem is that you and Billy were just the strongest in the show. But I’m truly in awe of your performance,” one fan wrote. “They couldn’t have killed off his father instead of Vince? I’m really sad that Billy’s off the show,” a second fan lamented.

“The premier made me cry so much. I had a feeling this would happen, but it’s still s shock. Poor Sharon, her family has been through so much already,” a third fan added.

Fire Country drops on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS following Sheriff Country.