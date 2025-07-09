cbs-sitcom-star-open-to-reunion-6-years-after-series-finale

Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj in the fan favorite sitcom The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, might be ready for a reunion with the gang.

Still, there are a few considerations before the iconic geek sitcom could come back together.

“First of all, I would be game because I’d love to spend more time with people who are my family,” the 44-year-old recently told The New York Post. “But look, we only ended in 2019. I’m not sure you’re legally allowed to have a reunion. What? Six years after the show ends!”

“I think that would obviously have to mature a little bit,” Nayyar added. “Even though the show ended in 2019, it’s still on every single day, so it feels like even though the show is over, it’s still on. So I think some time would have to pass, and hopefully, if I’m not too old to wear a T-shirt or a sweater vest, yes, I would love to come back on.”

Kunal Nayyar attends the “Spaceman” Photocall at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on February 26, 2024. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Of course, the sitcom followed a group of nerdy friends and roommates, starring Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Jim Parsons as Sheldon, Johnny Galecki as Leonard, Simon Helberg as Howard, and Mayim Bialik as Amy. When the show ended, fans stayed connected to the “Big Bang” universe through the spinoff Young Sheldon, which began in 2017 and focuses on Sheldon’s childhood in East Texas.

Kunal Nayyar has a Clear Vision of What the Rebooted Sitcom Might Look Like

Nayyar is thrilled that Young Sheldon has helped a new generation discover The Big Bang Theory.

“There is an entire generation of people who are watching ‘Young Sheldon’ for the first time, and then they realize there is an entire 12 years of a show after ‘Young Sheldon,’ so it’s the greatest gift,” Nayyar told The Post, “and it was one of the greatest periods of our life, and we are all so lucky to have lived it.”

If CBS ever reunites the beloved sitcom for another go around, the Spaceman star has a clear vision of what the tight-knit group of friends would be doing.

“I think we would just be sitting on the couch eating Chinese food like we always have. That’s the family, and the family always stays together,” he quipped.