CBS Reportedly Losing Major Morning Show Host

A major shakeup is coming to CBS News if one report is to be believed. The network is reportedly losing a major morning show host.

Videos by Suggest

That’s right, Gayle King may be headed for the exit. King has been the central figure for the network’s morning news for the past 10 years. However, she may be leaving CBS next year. Sources close to the situation say King may be shifting to a different role with the network.

It comes amid an overhaul thanks to the Paramount Skydance merger. With her contract expiring in May, King is looking to switch things up. Reportedly, she still wants to stay with CBS. She just wants to produce her own shows. King is looking to follow the path of Norah O[Donnell, according to Variety.

CBS In Flux

O’Donnell was on the network’s evening news but transitioned into a senior correspondent earlier this year. King’s role shakeup comes as Paramount is cutting jobs across CBS. Bari Weizz took over as editor in chief of the network and will weigh in on King’s future.

A CBS News spokesperson said, “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

The move comes as the network has already canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. With the Ellisons in charge of Paramount, they’re looking to tweak the tone and voice of the company’s news. CBS is also parting ways with John Dickerson over at the CBS Evening News and co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson as well.

Behind the scenes, it’s cutting out executive producer Brian Applegate, Lisa Ling, and Nikki Battiste. However, getting rid of King would be a bold choice for the network. Ultimately, it may not be up to them as King may just want a change as well. At this time, these are still reports, so we’ll see what comes of the situation as we get closer to May.