CBS Reality Show Winner and Wife Welcome Baby

A CBS reality show favorite just traded drama for diapers as he and his wife welcomed their first baby…

Big Brother star Cody Calafiore took to Instagram alongside his wife, Cristie Laratta, to share the big baby news.

On Feb. 6, Calafiore shared a couple of sweet photos of his new family of three, snuggling together on a white couch. The reality show winner, now a diaper-changing champion, held his baby boy in his arms, smiling as he rested his head on Laratta’s. The new mom had a hand on her husband’s shoulder and gave a soft, “We survived” smile.

“Baby Christian is here 🧸🩵 words can’t even begin to describe the joy and love we have for our little boy 🥹,” Calafiore wrote alongside the sweet shots.

Calafiore appeared on season 14 of Big Brother and later won season 22.

‘Big Brother’ Alums and Fans Show Their Love For the Big Baby News

Of course, fellow reality TV personalities and fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their new little one.

“Congratulations, guys! We now officially have a third member of The Hitmen!” fellow Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur gushed. “Congratulations, guys! He’s beautiful!” Big Brother season 27 alum Keanu Soto added. “Love you guys so much! Welcome, little nephew!” infamous Big Brother and The Challenge contestant Paulie Calafiore chimed in.

“GORGEOUS FAMILY! God Bless you always,” one top fan comment read.

Calafiore announced he and Laratta were expecting their first baby in a September Instagram post. In the sweet beachside photos, thereality star held his wife in his arms. In the first sweet photo, Laratta held up a series of sonogram images, grinning at her husband.

Other shots show the pair on the beach, with Laratta rocking low-slung white jeans that perfectly showcased her growing bump (and her knack for maternity style).

“🤍 Next chapter starting 2026 🤍 ,” the duo wrote in part.

The couple tied the knot back in 2024.