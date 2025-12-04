CBS Makes Another Huge ‘Evening News’ Overhaul

A CBS Evening News co-anchor is departing the network after over two decades as part of a broader restructuring of the struggling news show.

Maurice DuBois announced his departure on Thursday on Instagram, stating his last day at the network will be December 18. According to The New York Post, DuBois worked at CBS for 21 years.

DuBois, best known as an anchor for WCBS-TV in New York, joined John Dickerson as co-anchor of CBS Evening News last January.

Maurice DuBois from CBS Evening News' "AMERICA DECIDES: ELECTION '24" Coverage Headquarters in New York City.

“It has been the honor of a Lifetime,” the 60-year-old wrote. “21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed in your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people, telling their stories.”

“You and John deserve better than the ‘new’ CBS. Godspeed and good luck!” one top comment read under the post.

Maurice DuBois Leaving CBS ‘Evening News’ Might Foreshadow a New Round of Layoffs

DuBois’ co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced his own departure in late October. The first round of layoffs at CBS News occurred just days later.

DuBois’ announcement is fueling speculation that a second round of layoffs at CBS News under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss could roll out before Christmas.

The Evening News struggled with ratings, as The Post reported that executives called the two-anchor format “clunky,” “awkward,” and “lacked chemistry.”

Sources close to CBS News President Tom Cibrowski and Weiss say the two are focused on revamping the show and selecting a new anchor to lead the program.

“Maurice is deeply valued and respected as a journalist by all of us. We wish him much success,” Cibrowski explained in a statement. “It is my hope that we can work together again. We will have more details on the next chapter of CBS Evening News in the near future.”

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil has been floated as a possible internal replacement. Norah O’Donnell, who anchored the Evening News before DuBois and Dickerson, is also rumored to be in contention. However, sources close to Weiss and Cibrowski called this doubtful.