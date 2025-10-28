‘CBS Evening News’ Rocked by Big Shakeup

Months after the Skydance acquisition of CBS owner Paramount was approved, CBS Evening News was rocked by a big shakeup.

Longtime co-anchor of CBS Evening News John Dickerson announced on Monday that he will be leaving the network after 16 years.

“I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me,” Dickerson wrote in an Instagram post. “The work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history – and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

Dickerson also shared a series of photos from his years at CBS Evening News. Among them was him in his first appearance on Face the Nation with Admiral Mike Mullen. Other photos highlighted his time at the network, including those of him with his co-anchors and other colleagues.

Along with Face the Nation and CBS Evening News, Dickerson has hosted 60 Minutes and The Daily Report. He was previously a political columnist for Slate, and he also covered politics and served as White House correspondent at Time for 12 years.

Dickerson did not reveal why he was leaving the network or what his future career plans are.

CBS Evening News Watchers React to John Dickerson’s Departure

Following the news that John Dickerson was departing from CBS Evening News, fans took to social media to sound off.

“I wish you well, but it is a huge loss for CBS,” one fan wrote to Dickerson. “You’ve been the main reason I’ve rallied on CBS News over recent years.”

Another fan also wrote, “I admire your journalistic integrity and have always trusted your rigorous and fair reporting and analysis. Thank you. CBS will lose an excellent journalist in a time when Americans desperately need them.”

Former political consultant and senior advisor for President Obama, Dave Axelrod, stated, “John, you’re the model of what a great journalist and masterful storyteller should be: curious; thoughtful; respectful; and probing. As a listener, a subject, and a friend, I value you for that and all you continue to do to shed light in an era when heat is the more valued mode of communication. Looking forward to your next chapter!”