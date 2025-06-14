Cause Of Death Of Newport, North Carolina, 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Revealed

An up-and-coming TikToker, Joshua Blackledge, 16, was found dead in his Newport, North Carolina, home back in March. Three months later, court documents reveal his cause of death.

According to the documents, obtained by Us Weekly, Blackledge died by suicide on March 18, 2025. He was found dead by a family member. Alongside him, a teddy bear, a paper note, and a picture were found. As per the New York Post, Blackledge died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The outlet reported that no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. However, Blackledge’s family members had noted, as per the documents, that the 16-year-old had “exhibited behavioral changes” for a year.

Joshua Balckledge was a junior at West Carteret High School, as revealed by his obituary. There, he was involved in wrestling and track.

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks,” the obituary reads. “At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips.”

Joshua Blackledge was survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie, and his brother, Josiah.

Remembering Joshua Blackledge

The 16-year-old amassed 1.2 million followers on TikTok. His most recent post showed him alongside some friends with his new white truck.

Blackledge would often feature his girlfriend, Emmie Gilikin, on his account. A month before his passing, they had celebrated their eight-month anniversary.

“These past 5 months being with you have been the best times of my life and are memories ill never forget and I can’t wait to make more with you in the future,” Blackledge previously wrote about Giliki. “I wish could be grown up already and live the life we dream of.”

Gilikin has continuously posted about Josh in her account, paying tribute to him heartwarmingly.

“Missing this sweet boy right now. never would’ve thought i would have been here without you,” Giliking wrote back in March. “He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad i was at him. Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and im feeling all the emotions.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are going through a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.