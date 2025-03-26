16-year-old-tiktok-personality-joshua-blackledge-has-died

TikTok creator Joshua Blackledge, known for his car content and sharing his life with over 1 million followers, passed away last week at age 16.

Blackledge died on March 18 at his residence in Newport, North Carolina, according to his obituary. The family chose not to disclose the cause of death.

According to his obituary, the TikTok star was a junior at West Carteret High School in Morehead City, where he was actively involved in both wrestling and track.

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks,” Blackledge’s obituary detailed.

“At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work,” it continued. “He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips.”

Joshua Blackledge Had Over One Million TikTok Followers and Created Content with His Girlfriend

At the time of his passing, Blackledge had amassed a following of approximately 1 million on TikTok. His content often featured his beloved white BMW and, more recently, a newly acquired white truck, both of which became central to his online persona.

His girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, often appeared on his account and was a regular part of his posts. In early March, the couple had marked their eight-month anniversary, a milestone he proudly shared on TikTok.

After the news of Blackledge’s passing, Gillikin shared a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend on social media.

“Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would’ve thought I would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even tho I’m very young,” she captioned a TikTok video of them. “He never failed to put a smile on my face, no matter how mad I was at him. Never thought I would miss those little arguments we had over absolutely nothing. Josh was so loved by everyone around him; he was a great friend, and, most importantly, the best boyfriend.

“Josh would do absolutely anything for me, even when he was at his lowest,” she concluded.

A celebration of his life took place on Sunday in Newport. He is lovingly remembered by his parents and brother.